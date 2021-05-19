26-goal star Jurgen Klopp reportedly admires admits he could see himself at Liverpool – Sport Witness

Kylian Mbappe can reportedly see himself playing for either Liverpool or Real Madrid, according to Le Parisien (via Sport Witness).

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the Frenchman, who has registered an impressive 26 goals in Ligue 1 this season.

“Mbappé, as per the report, has been ‘very tempted’ to leave the club since 2019. The player loves PSG, but at the same time, he ‘would see himself at Liverpool or Real Madrid, two destinations that attract him, partly for the myth they embody’,” Naveen Ullal wrote. “Mauricio Pochettino’s side want to extend the World Cup winner’s contract until 2025. The attacker would be willing to sign an extension until 2023, with a ‘certain’ assurance from the club to let him leave next year.”

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, the incumbent French champions would be running a major risk not parting ways with their star forward if a new contract can’t be arranged between player and club.

READ MORE: Ex-United star rates Liverpool’s chances of signing Harry Kane: ‘It’s hard to think they’d turn him down’

Even with terms that are close to expiring, not to mention the financial albatross hanging around the neck of Ligue 1 in light of the impact of COVID-19, it’s difficult to see Liverpool forking up the still, likely, relatively hefty fee the Parisien club will charge for Mbappe’s services.

The striker is one who, stylistically speaking, would fit like a glove at Anfield, but we at the EOTK would expect a more low-key, affordable signing of the Patson Daka variety – a growing star outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

It will be very interesting to see how much of a priority a new forward is for Klopp and how this translates into the kitty handed to us come the season end.

With another hugely important clash set to be played tonight, at the time of writing, our transfer plans could receive a major boost if we manage to qualify for the Champions League again, against all the odds.