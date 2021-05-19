“It’s out of order!” – Rio Ferdinand confused over 22-goal Liverpool star’s team of the season snub

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he can’t understand the lack of credit being given to Mo Salah.

The ex-Red Devil appeared to make a subtle nod to Gary Neville’s and Jamie Carragher’s teams of the season, questioning how the former Roma man could be overlooked.

“He’s vying for top goalscorer again in this league and he’s not in people’s team of the season, I do not get it. He ain’t getting the respect he deserves,” the former Manchester United defender said on his Vibe With Five (Daily Star). “Mohamed Salah is a top, top, top, top player who is churning out numbers year in, year out. It’s become the norm to see him at the top of the charts now. It’s out of order!”

Remaining in contention for yet another Premier League golden boot – potentially his third in four seasons with us – one might have reasonably imagined that, by now, the residue of the Egytpian’s ‘one-season wonder’ status might have finally blown away.

While perhaps even the most unwilling to recognise the No.11’s talents are at the very least willing to acknowledge that the forward has moved beyond such a title, there’s still an alarming amount of disrespect over his contributions in a red shirt.

This has certainly been highlighted by Neville’s and Carragher’s Premier League teams of the season, with the likes of Phil Foden and Heung-Min Son favoured over the prolific Egypt international.