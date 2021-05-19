Liverpool set to offer €65m star a new contract this summer – The Telegraph

Liverpool are reportedly set to hand Alisson Becker a new contract come the season end, despite the goalkeeper being already set to stay with Jurgen Klopp’s men until 2024.

This comes from Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph, who added that the Reds hope to likewise sign the Brazilian’s compatriot Fabinho on improved terms in the near future.

This follows recent reports suggesting that Virgil van Dijk and our No.3 will be prioritised for new contracts come the season end.

Though our No.1’s last-minute heroics against West Brom will certainly be strong in the mind, it’s a decision that is entirely practical as it may be sentimental.

At 28-years-old, the shotstopper, valued at €65m (according to Transfermarkt), still has his best years to come for Liverpool, so extending his stay at Anfield makes perfect sense.

If we’re looking to protect our spine, however, it would be a good idea to complete the final piece of the puzzle by handing prolific star Mo Salah a new contract in addition.

We at the EOTK are more than aware of how much we bang on about our Egyptian King but in light of yet another remarkable season from the forward, who has registered 22 league goals this term, it would be a bizarre decision to not also prioritise his future at the club.