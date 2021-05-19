Liverpool v Burnley team news confirmed as Klopp names strong XI in top four race

Liverpool supercharged their chances of qualifying for the Champions League with yet another victory at the weekend, beating a stubborn West Brom outfit 2-1, courtesy of a remarkable, headed effort from Alisson Becker.

With two games remaining, the possibility of a top four finish will be feeling increasingly tangible for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The German has not held back with his team selection for today’s visit to Turf Moor either, making only a few changes to the lineup favoured for the Hawthorns clash.

Match-winner Alisson Becker remains between the sticks, with Nathaniel Phillips continuing to be partnered by Rhys Williams during Ozan Kabak’s injury-enforced absence.

Gini Wijnaldum returns to the fold alongside a midfield three of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

There are no surprises up top, as Diogo Jota remains on the sidelines, leaving the usual suspects to take up the front-three positions: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Bobby Firmino.

You can catch the full team news below:

