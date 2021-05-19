(Video) Firmino fires Liverpool ahead after perfectly timed run into the Burnley box

Bobby Firmino broke the deadlock for Liverpool in the latter stages of the first-half, with the Reds chasing two wins from their final games of the Premier League season to boost their top four hopes.

The Brazilian had timed his run into the Burnley box to perfection, latching onto Andy Robertson’s pullback to drill his effort away in the bottom-right.

It’s fantastic to see the former Hoffenheim man making the scoresheet again, having recently fired away a double against archrivals Manchester United last week.

Hopefully this gives the players the confidence they need to start putting away the many chances that seem to be falling our way, despite not putting in the finest of first-half performances we’ve seen.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Astro SuperSport:

