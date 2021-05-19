(Video) Harvey Elliott reveals his reaction to Alisson Becker’s match-winner

Harvey Elliott joked that he was surprised he hadn’t got into trouble with his neighbours after celebrating Alisson Becker’s last-minute winner for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over West Brom at the weekend.

The Reds’ loanee, who had spent a fruitful season with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers, pointed to the difficult year the Brazilian has had.

In truth, the moment could not have gone to a more deserving player on the pitch and it’s exactly the motivation the squad needs to go into the final two league games of the campaign as we chase Champions League qualification.

With Elliott set to fight for a place in the squad in pre-season, we’re excited to see how the starlet fares, particularly with us being likely to bring in another new face up front to add some fresh impetus to the forward line.

The world could very well be the 18-year-old’s oyster if he’s willing to take advantage of the opportunity before him.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of 90min:

"I'm surprised there hasn't been a noise complaint yet!" 😅@LFC midfielder Harvey Elliott spoke with @Andy_Headspeath about Alisson's last minute winner and what it would have meant to him and the players.#LFC | @NBFootball pic.twitter.com/ANkxClK1np — 90min (@90min_Football) May 18, 2021