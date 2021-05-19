(Video) Mane fluffs a sitter from five yards following fortunate Trent cross deflection

Sadio Mane missed a great opportunity from close-range to put Liverpool ahead in their clash with Burnley.

Benefitting from a hugely fortunate, deflected cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Senegalese found himself roughly five yards away from goalkeeper Will Norris but fluffed his effort, sending the ball well wide of the mark.

It’s a bit of a surprise miss from the No.10 in terms of the quality of the Reds’ forward, though somewhat par for the course for his season, with the former Southampton star appearing to struggle for composure in front of goal this year.

We can only hope that the 29-year-old rediscovers the form that marked him out as one of the Premier League’s most frightening attacking talents soon, particularly with two pivotal games left to play as we seek to hold on to Champions League football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🎙 – "That just sums up Sadio Mane's season…" It's a big chance for #LFC early on but it's put well wide!

