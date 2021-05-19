(Video) Nat Phillips smashes away a header to score first Liverpool goal and double Reds’ lead

Nat Phillips doubled Liverpool’s lead in the opening stages of the second-half with a well-taken header to put away a lofted ball from Sadio Mane.

Lurking in the centre of the 18-yard-box, virtually unmarked, the 24-year-old found space to meet the Senegalese forward’s well-taken cross from the touchline.

It was the Bolton-born Englishman’s first effort in a red shirt and one Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be delighted with, having had to put his faith in the centre-half following a spate of injuries suffered to our key men in the heart of the defence.

Whilst there will be a temptation to cash in on the defender this summer, Phillips is increasingly making a case for us to hold on to him as a potential fourth-choice option for the backline.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Premier but de Nat Phillips sous les couleurs de Liverpool ! Ça fait 2-0 pour les Reds ! #BURLIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/Enyzt0USYN — Liverpool 🇫🇷 (@RedsFrance) May 19, 2021