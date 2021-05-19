(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain seals Liverpool’s win with powerful low strike to send Reds back into top four

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it three goals without reply for Liverpool at Turf Moor to hand the side yet another win.

It was the Reds’ fourth straight victory, with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to pick up form and momentum at the perfect time as they look to secure Champions League football for the next season.

Given the difficulties we’ve had to go through ever since Virgil van Dijk succumbed to a long-term injury, it couldn’t make us happier to see the lads deliver a positive end to the campaign.

With one game to go, hosting Crystal Palace at an Anfield set to welcome the fans partially to the stands, we’re set for a huge afternoon meeting with Roy Hodgson’s men in our search for the top four spots.

