(Video) Phillips reveals important match moment he enjoyed more than scoring first Liverpool goal

Nathaniel Phillips revealed post-match that he enjoyed clearing a potential Burnley goal off the line more than scoring.

The 24-year-old registered his first goal for Liverpool against Sean Dyche’s men, with a well-taken header in the second-half to initially double the Reds’ lead prior to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s late strike.

The victory takes the club back into the top four spots for the first time in three months, with a final league fixture against Crystal Palace all that stands in the way between Jurgen Klopp’s Merseysiders and Champions League qualification.

Special credit has to be supplied to Phillips in particular for our recent resurgence, with the defender having helped run a relatively tight ship in the backline in the absence of starting duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Geoff 🗣 "What gave you more pleasure, first goal or cleared off the line?" Nat 🗣 "Cleared off the line, it's my job. You can get on the scoresheet happy days, but I'd much rather have a clean sheet." Nat Phillips gave a proper defenders answer to this post-match question 💪 pic.twitter.com/bqzTgKQYNJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2021