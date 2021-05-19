(Video) ‘That’s massive’ – Klopp makes several good points in defence of Thiago’s difficult first season at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has come to the defence of Thiago Alcantara, reminding reporters in his pre-match presser of the pressures that had been placed on the midfielder’s shoulders.

The classy Spaniard has had a difficult first campaign at Anfield, though it is, as Klopp notes, hardly the player’s fault considering how the club’s injury crisis has impacted upon every part of the pitch.

Dragging Fabinho down to the backline – the reversal of which has reaped rewards for both the Brazilian and our No.6 – put a great deal of pressure on the former Bayern Munich star to perform duties not typically assigned to him.

In recent weeks, however, the 30-year-old has come on leaps and bounds, issuing fans hope that they’ll see the best of the club’s summer purchase in the seasons to come.

🗣️ "He came from a pandemic, after lockdown in Germany, he had to play Bundesliga and the #UCL final after a little break and got injured – that's massive." Klopp says Thiago has adapted well to a difficult situation in his debut season 🇪🇸