West Ham probe Liverpool over out-of-favour €20m star – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly attracting interest from West Ham United for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s services.

This report comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that the Reds would be prepared to hear offers for the former Arsenal man.

The Englishman, valued at €20m (according to Transfermarkt), has admittedly struggled for minutes since returning from a knee injury in the first-half of the season, regularly occupying the bench without being called to action.

READ MORE: Liverpool have Inter Milan pair in their sights ahead of potential summer swoop – report

Separating sentiment from practicality, it would make a certain amount of sense to cash in on the 27-year-old if the funds could be used to secure a reliable, quality midfielder in the summer.

That being said, it can’t be overlooked that in the No.15’s two prior seasons for us he has played over 60 Premier League games alone.

At his current age, there’s still (one might imagine) at least three years of steam left in his legs, so to speak, to make a case for keeping him at the club.

Realistically speaking, if we’re going to sell based on availability, Naby Keita would be the more obvious candidate of the pair to face the summer transfer chop.