Jordan Henderson reacts to 24-year-old Liverpool star’s performance with eight-word message

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson took to Twitter last night to congratulate Nat Phillips on scoring his first goal for the club.

The big centre-half bagged the Reds’ second against Burnley on Wednesday night with a well-taken headed effort.

Phillips, as he has been all season, was solid at the back, putting in a more than respectable shift in the absence of his senior-most peers.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the full-time whistle, Henderson shared an eight-word message about Phillips.

The captain said Nat had been brilliant all season and deserved his goal – take a look at the tweet below.

Deserved that goal. Brilliant tonight and all season. https://t.co/R9Y3iuiQE6 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 19, 2021

Phillips’ long-term future at Anfield remains uncertain, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all due to re-join the squad before the start of next season.

With talk of Ibrahima Konate potentially joining Liverpool over the summer, that would surely leave Nat fifth in line.

It’s unclear if he’d be content as a bit-part player, but he’s more than made a name for himself throughout the 2020/21 season.

Should the 24-year-old move on this summer, we at Empire of the Kop can only wish him all the best and salute his efforts this term.