Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been inducted to the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The official announcement arrived the morning after Chelsea icon Frank Lampard was named as the fifth star to make the cut.

We at Empire of the Kop welcome the call to include Gerrard in the Hall of Fame so early on and can appreciate Stevie and Lampard going in one after the other.

The duo had an outstanding rivalry on the pitch throughout the 00s in the Premier League – it makes sense they’re both among the first ten players to be named.

Former Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen are also nominees to be included in the Hall of Fame.

Surprisingly, Jamie Carragher hasn’t made the cut for the first round of inductees – but perhaps he’ll be looked at in what we can only assume will be the second wave at some point in the future.

The Premier League Hall of Fame is an interesting idea, with Liverpool potentially having more than a handful of legends worthy of being immortalised in such a way.

Players like Sami Hyypia, the aforementioned Carragher, Pepe Reina and Fernando Torres could be within a shout – but it’s unclear where the line is drawn.