Liverpool to launch ‘Supporter’s Board’ to give fans a say in decisions

Liverpool have today announced the club is launching a new ‘Supporter’s Board’ from next season to give fans a voice in decision-making processes.

In a statement published on their official website, the Reds say the aim is to have the club’s diverse fan-base represented at main board and executive levels.

This decision comes after a strong negative reaction from Liverpool fans when the club announced it was one of 12 outfits looking to start up a breakaway European ‘Super League’.

Earlier this month, the Spirit of Shankly met with Liverpool FC CEO Billy Hogan to discuss the best way for the club to move forward after reversing their involvement.

While we at Empire of the Kop believe FSG shot themselves in the foot (again) with the decision to get into bed with the other mega-clubs involved with the so-called ‘Super League’, having an open dialogue with fans is a step in the right direction.

Matter of fact – Liverpool’s owners aren’t prefect, but in a world where unethical oil tycoons are buying up teams, the Reds could do a lot worse and we should try to patch things up.