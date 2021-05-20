(Photo) Freeze frame shows just how close Nat Phillips’ goal-line clearance was

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips put in a monster performance against Burnley on Wednesday night as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners at Turf Moor.

It’s a huge result for the Champions League hopefuls, as they now go into the final game of the season sitting pretty in fourth place.

A 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend should be enough to secure a place in Europe’s flagship tournament, with fifth-placed Leicester City needing to smash Spurs 5-0 in order to equal our goal difference.

Phillips’ role in that difficult situation for the Foxes couldn’t have been larger last night, scoring a thumping header and clearing a Burnley attempt off the line.

His goal-line clearance was extremely tight, with the image below showing just how close it was to being counted as a goal.