(Photo) Liverpool drop bright green kit for 21/22 alongside official release

Liverpool officially confirmed their new home kit for the 2021/22 season this morning in a glorious advert featuring Virgil van Dijk, but also quietly dropped the goalkeeper kit as well.

Images of the strip hadn’t leaked beforehand, at least to our knowledge, but some bits of information had been let loose.

For those unaware, the goalkeeper home kit for next season is bright green and looks a bit like MS Paint’s colour picker with its unique pattern design.

Take a look at the image below, which was lifted from Nike’s official website.

The home kit for the goalkeeper is quite… something pic.twitter.com/ZR4OcsdaFT — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 20, 2021