(Video) Brilliant behind the scenes footage of Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool launch new kit

Liverpool have officially launched the new home kit for the 2021/22 season.

To accompany the announcement, the club dropped a brilliant five-minute video of Virgil van Dijk taking fans behind the scenes on the day of the photoshoot.

Hoping the kit is ‘as fire as last year’, the big man drops in on his team-mates, before throwing on a shirt himself for a few snaps.

As ever, it’s great to see van Dijk – we’ve missed him terribly this season and have almost exclusively enjoyed his off-the-field antics for over six months now…

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

