(Video) Brilliant behind the scenes footage of Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool launch new kit

Liverpool have officially launched the new home kit for the 2021/22 season.

To accompany the announcement, the club dropped a brilliant five-minute video of Virgil van Dijk taking fans behind the scenes on the day of the photoshoot.

MORE: (Photo) Liverpool drop bright green kit for 21/22 alongside official release

Hoping the kit is ‘as fire as last year’, the big man drops in on his team-mates, before throwing on a shirt himself for a few snaps.

As ever, it’s great to see van Dijk – we’ve missed him terribly this season and have almost exclusively enjoyed his off-the-field antics for over six months now…

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞 🤩 Behind the scenes with the big man on the 21/22 home kit shoot 🎥 Take it away, @VirgilvDijk… pic.twitter.com/a7CLD1shdJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2021