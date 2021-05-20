(Video) Liverpool drop epic new ad for official release of 21/22 kit

Liverpool have officially confirmed their home kit for the 2021/22 season.

In a video shared on several social media platforms, the Reds dropped a first proper look at their new shirt.

The advert features Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and the usual cast.

As noted in the previous leaks, Liverpool’s new home kit by Nike is red with salmon/orange trim, and features diagonal lighting bolt designs throughout.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC – and check out the official website for more details.