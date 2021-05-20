(Video) Liverpool drop epic new ad for official release of 21/22 kit

Liverpool have officially confirmed their home kit for the 2021/22 season.
In a video shared on several social media platforms, the Reds dropped a first proper look at their new shirt.
The advert features Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and the usual cast.
MORE: (Photo) Liverpool drop bright green kit for 21/22 alongside official release
As noted in the previous leaks, Liverpool’s new home kit by Nike is red with salmon/orange trim, and features diagonal lighting bolt designs throughout.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC – and check out the official website for more details.
It's time! 🤩
🥁 Introducing our new 2021/22 @nikefootball home kit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tNMSXmQ82q
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2021