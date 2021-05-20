(Video) Liverpool-linked midfielder destroys two Napoli players in rapid counter-attack

Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul, who has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool, pulled off a lovely move in a clash with Napoli yesterday.

The Argentine is a silky midfielder, known for his ability on the ball and recycling possession.

Despite being 3-1 down at the time, the Udinese star led his side in a rapid counter-attack, destroying two Napoli players along the way, before playing a tidy pass down the flank.

De Paul has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with some pundits fancying the 26-year-old as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Take a look at the glorious video below – via Premier Sports.