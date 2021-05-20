(Video) Liverpool loanee bags well-taken strike after intelligent run to double tally

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, who is currently on loan with Portuguese giants Porto, bagged a lovely goal last night.
Naturally, not many Reds fans will have seen the strike, given we were up against Burnley in the Premier League yesterday – but it’s well worth your time.
Grujic now has two goals to his name for Porto, and his second was a very well-taken effort.
The marauding midfielder made his way into the opposition penalty area and stroked the ball home as if he’d bagged double figures this term.
Take a look at the video below – via Porto.
📽 O 2-0 de Marko Grujic no Dragão#FCPorto #FCPBFS pic.twitter.com/hcD2QrXQ4j
— FC Porto (@FCPorto) May 19, 2021