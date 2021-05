Congratulations to Roberto Firmino and his family! The Brazilian striker has announced he and his wife, Larissa Pereira, are expecting their third child.

Taking to Instagram, the Liverpool star shared a heart-warming video just over four minutes in length that confirms the news.

The Firmino-Pereira family is about to increase from four to five and we at Empire of the Kop couldn’t be happier for Bobby and his loved ones.

Once again, congratulations!

Take a look at the video below, and the photo.