(Video) Liverpool star Thiago drops slick skill-move to beat Burnley midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been playing out of his skin recently, dropping 10/10 performances on a weekly basis.

The Spain international’s performance against Burnley on Wednesday night was no different, rivalling Nat Phillips to be named Man of the Match in the 3-0 win away from home.

One moment in the first-half, which went somewhat under the radar at the time, sees Thiago humbling Dwight McNeil with a slick skill-move.

As the ball looks to go out of play, the Liverpool star hooks his heel around it and plays it beyond the Burnley midfielder, who is reduced to a bystander by the move.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.