‘Big possibility’ that reported Liverpool target will leave his club in the summer – report

Vincenzo Morabito has tipped Liverpool to “go heavily” for the signature of Serie A star Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

This comes from Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), with the Reds reportedly (according to the same source) leading the race to sign the Senegalese defender.

“I believe that for Koulibaly it could be a good year to leave,” the Italian agent said. “Liverpool will go heavily and, at the moment, I think there is a big possibility that Koulibaly will be able to leave Napoli.”

With Ibrahima Konate appearing to be close to an Anfield switch, it does beg the question as to how much defensive cover we intend to pursue.

Assuming the Frenchman’s transfer goes through without issue, we’d have a broad array of options to choose from: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, and so on and so forth.

Taking into account our Cameroonian’s continued struggles to maintain fitness, however, not to mention the uncertainty surrounding Phillips’ future, one might reasonably question the viability of only signing one centre-half this summer.

The likelihood of the kind of injury crisis we’ve suffered this term reoccurring is, admittedly, somewhat slim, though the recruitment team may be well-advised to not take any chances come the season end.