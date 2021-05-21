Borussia Dortmund submit €70m bid for criticised Liverpool star – report

Liverpool have reportedly received a bid of €70m for Sadio Mane from Borussia Dortmund.

This comes from TV2 Danmark (via LFC Transfer Room), with the Senegalese having suffered much critique for his perceived drop-off in form this term alongside fellow struggling forward Bobby Firmino.

The former Southampton ace hasn’t made as strong an impact this season in front of goal, registering 14 goals in all competitions compared to 22 in our title-winning campaign last year.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson’s impressive donation revealed in Sunday Times Giving List

While our 28-year-old forward has, by his own admission, not been at his best, the idea of parting ways with Mane after one relatively poor season seems a bit hasty.

We could certainly understand the interest in the No.10 given his status as one of Europe’s deadliest attackers.

By the accounts of various journalists – both those close to, and outside, the club – Liverpool will likely need to part ways with one of their famous front-three to free up funds for a move for one of Europe’s elite – a Kylian Mbappe-esque signing.

Ultimately, however, it’s a risk we can’t see Jurgen Klopp endorsing, and we’d be hugely surprised to see Mane switch the Premier League for the Bundesliga in the summer.

Harry Redknapp tips Liverpool to be in the running for surprise Premier League star