Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘open race’ for Liverpool-linked Bundesliga star with 21 goal contributions

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho will be allowed to part ways with Borussia Dortmund this summer, provided they receive “an important bid”.

The ideal fee, as far as the Bundesliga outfit is concerned, is thought to be a little lower than €100m, according to the Sky Sports journalist.

Borussia Dortmund position is clear. Sancho will be able to leave the club this summer if an important bid arrives – bit less than €100m. 🟡⚫️ #BVB Man United are interested in signing Sancho but no official talks/bid yet – it’s still an ‘open race’. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

Manchester United are, however, considered to be one of the leaders in what Romano has described as an “open race” for the Englishman’s signature, having previously attempted, and failed, to secure his services last summer.

With speculation mounting over the future of the 21-year-old, who has registered 21 goal contributions in the German top-flight this season, we’re faced with a Harry Kane-esque set of circumstances with regard to the potential unaffordability of the player’s price tag.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of the forward, and though Sancho would certainly fit within our ideal target range, it’s difficult to see Liverpool splashing upwards of £80m where one of our prestigious front-three hasn’t first made way.

That’s not to suggest we’d be prepared to see one of the likes of Mo Salah and co. depart to clear up funds, but the reality of our spending history suggests a more ‘low-key’ signing is likelier.