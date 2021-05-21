Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool won’t move for Harry Kane despite Reds being a ‘perfect destination’

Jamie Carragher has offered a number of reasons as to why Liverpool won’t pursue a move for Harry Kane, despite the Reds being a “perfect destination” for the Premier League’s joint-top scorer.

Speculation has begun to mount over the Englishman’s future in London, with suggestive post-match statements hinting toward an interest in seeking pastures new.

“Under more appealing circumstances, Kane could slot effortlessly into the Liverpool team, ideally suited to a front three where he could play the dual role he has mastered as a slightly deeper centre-forward who still scores as prolifically as a traditional number nine,” the former Liverpool defender wrote for The Telegraph.

“Kane is exactly what Liverpool have lacked upfront this season, and would comfortably make the adjustment working under Jurgen Klopp having excelled under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I love what Roberto Firmino has done for my old club – and he has found goalscoring form at the right time in the last few weeks – but no-one will argue against the fact Kane can do what the Brazilian does and more. Alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Kane is currently my favourite Premier League player.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling for that all-important clinical edge at times, a move for the England captain would, on paper, make a great deal of sense.

That being said, there are a number of stumbling blocks to consider – not least of all the player’s contract, which isn’t due to expire until 2024.

“Every top manager in Europe wants him in their side, but his options are limited to a couple of clubs who won’t be priced out. He is responsible for that because of his strange decision to sign a six year contract after the last World Cup in 2018,” Carragher added.

“He should never have committed for so long. A three or four year extension then would have left him in a much healthier negotiating position now. Instead, Kane still has three years left on his deal. He may be stuck.”

With a valuation standing at over £100m, any potential suitors will be investing in a striker close to his peak; a risky move by any account.

Given Sergio Aguero’s imminent departure from Manchester City, however, it’s a reasonable gamble we at the EOTK could see the Citizens making, though it’s not a bidding war Liverpool will be likely to embroil themselves in.

Particularly, as our former centre-half has noted, if you can purchase the likes of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe for similar fees – both of whom have long futures ahead of them – why would a club not align itself with long-term thinking?

