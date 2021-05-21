Jordan Henderson’s impressive donation revealed in Sunday Times Giving List

The Sunday Times’ Giving List has emerged on the Twittersphere, with one fan noticing Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s high placement on the list.

The 30-year-old has reportedly donated £4m, with the Englishman having been actively involved in a campaign to raise money for the NHS for a Coronavirus appeal last year.

Jordan Henderson donating that much to charity and letting no one know is just the most objectively Jordan Henderson thing he could've done https://t.co/nfuy9IUKsj — Anton (@Antonstotle) May 21, 2021

It’s difficult to put in words just how inspirational a leader the former Sunderland star has been for Liverpool on and off the pitch.

From leading his fellow captains to supporting the NHS to organising opposition to the highly unpopular European Super League plans, the Mackem has been nothing short of an example for others to follow.

Beyond our bias as Liverpool fans, we couldn’t be more proud of our captain.

It’s a massive shame we’ll be without our skipper for our final league game of the season – not to mention the return of the Anfield faithful to L4 as we chase Champions League qualification.

Hopefully, having the fans back will provide that extra edge we need to take all three points and boost our chances of earning entry into Europe’s premier competition.

