Klopp waiting on 9-goal injured Liverpool star who could be available for pivotal Crystal Palace clash

There is reportedly a possibility that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be available for the Reds’ upcoming clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.

This comes from the Independent, who claim that Jurgen Klopp is waiting to discover whether the Portuguese, who has registered nine league goals this term, can overcome a foot injury that was not deemed to be as severe as first thought.

The Merseysiders have secured two vital victories whilst their No.20 has been sidelined, keeping them in contention for a top four finish this season.

While we’ve adjusted brilliantly during the injury-enforced absence of the former Wolves star, it would no doubt be a significant boost for Klopp and the squad to have Jota’s firepower available for our final, critical clash at Anfield.

Regardless, having the fans back alone – even only 10,000 – should be enough in the way of encouragement on its own, as was certainly the case when 2,000 supporters were welcomed back to the stands against Nuno Esperito Santo’s men at the latter end of 2020.

Having become increasingly fed up of seeing lacklustre displays at L4, we at the Empire of the Kop are particularly looking forward to this weekend’s fixture and observing the impact of the return of the Anfield faithful.

