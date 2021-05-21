Liverpool confirmed to be “in the race” for highly-rated £12m starlet compared to Neymar

Liverpool are in “in the race” to sign highly-rated 19-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana, as reported by the Daily Mail.

This comes from the player’s manager, Flemming Pedersen, who has suggested that the Reds will also face competition from league rivals Manchester United for the Ghanian previously compared to PSG star Neymar.

“Ajax is perhaps the safe choice where he will definitely get plenty of playing time,” the Nordsjælland boss was quoted as saying by TV3 Sport.

“[Manchester] United, Liverpool and others are in the race. Well, I also know Kamal so well that when he is pressured, he automatically takes the next step as well.

“And with the personality and mentality he has, there I will never ever say it will be too big a leap, for he is extraordinary.”

Being a versatile option across the frontline, the teenager would be a potentially interesting option for the recruitment team to explore, especially considering the winger’s £12m valuation.

Though we are expected to bring in a new forward this summer, however, the youngster may not be exactly the target Jurgen Klopp had in mind to bolster his front-three options ahead of the next season.

We at the EOTK would expect a signing closer to the age of Diogo Jota to be brought in come the season end – someone young enough to still be moulded by the manager, but with enough maturity to make an instant impact.

Considering the return of Harvey Elliott after a successful loan spell in the Championship, it would also seem a poor reward for the Englishman’s efforts to not hand the 18-year-old a chance in pre-season and instead pursue Sulemana.