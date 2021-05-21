Liverpool set to scoop Premier League award for fifth consecutive season

Liverpool are leading the race to win the Premier League’s Fair Play award having amassed the fewest yellow cards (38) in the English top-flight this term, as reported by the Mirror.

The Reds are followed by Burnley with 47 yellow cards and one red, with the club looking bolt-on to secure the award, barring a host of misdemeanors in their final clash of the season against Crystal Palace this weekend.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men seeking Champions League football, the scrapped rule that had previously granted sides entry into the Europa League prior to 2015 for winning the award, will be a mere afterthought as far as the German is concerned.

READ MORE: ‘A transfer seems to be possible’ – Bayern Munich ‘in touch’ with €35m Liverpool star’s management

It’s not exactly the ‘trophy’ many of us had in mind after the dizzying heights we’ve achieved in the last three years, though still a commendable achievement in of itself.

Nonetheless, we’ll be setting our sights far higher for the next campaign, we’d imagine, with Champions League qualification (hopefully) encouraging an array of new signings to inject some fresh impetus into the squad.

All in all, of course, considering how we floundered following the turn of the year, it’s a remarkable feat having climbed back up the table to have a shot at a top four spot in the final league tie of the season.

How Liverpool love to keep things interesting!