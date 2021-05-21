(Photos) Liverpool star Jordan Henderson makes long-awaited return to team training

Jordan Henderson has released pictures on Twitter of his return to team training with Liverpool.

It had been expected that the midfielder would be out of action for the rest of the season, though his recent interaction with the Twittersphere has prompted many questions from the fanbase with regard to his potential involvement in the club’s weekend clash.

The Reds are due to face Crystal Palace, needing a win against the London outfit to put pressure on Leicester City, with the club hoping to qualify for the Champions League next term.

It’s been a good day! So happy to be back with the lads 😊 pic.twitter.com/VQeKlPQckn — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 21, 2021

It’s not as of yet clear whether the skipper’s return to the training pitch suggests he will reunite with the matchday squad for our final, pivotal clash against Roy Hodgson’s Eagles.

We wouldn’t keep our hopes up too high, however, particularly given Klopp’s prior concerns over the 30-year-old’s availability for the European Championships, let alone the rest of the domestic season.

We’d expect the England international to be watching from the stands, with a return to full fitness likely not to come until the start of the next campaign.

