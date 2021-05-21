Serie A outfit considering parting ways with €10m Liverpool-linked star – report

Rumoured Liverpool and Everton target Bremer is reportedly being considered by Torino as a potential option to be sold in the summer window, according to Torino Granata (via Sport Witness).

With the €10m (as valued by Transfermarkt) star having been previously considered by the Reds in the winter window, as some reports have claimed, the possibility remains for Jurgen Klopp’s men to pursue the affordable Brazilian come the season end.

With Ibrahim Konate reportedly close to a Liverpool switch, questions continue to be raised over the extent of our transfer business come the season end.

Considering our current options, there are some concerns a repeat of the injury crisis that crippled our campaign could reoccur next year, particularly with Joel Matip’s fitness an unreliable factor, which would suggest the need for more than one new centre-half.

It all depends on how the club views the progress of Nathaniel Phillips, with the Englishman having proved to be a formidable deputy in the absence of starting duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

There is also Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy fee to consider, with the Turk having impressed on his half-season loan, and representing a somewhat cheap option for the recruitment team.