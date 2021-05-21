‘What a signing he would be’ – Harry Redknapp tips Liverpool as one of three possible destinations for 22-goal star

Harry Redknapp has suggested that Liverpool could be in the mix to sign Harry Kane in the upcoming window alongside Manchester City and Manchester United.

Speculation has recently begun to mount over the 27-year-old’s future, with some reports claiming that the striker’s days in London are numbered, as he seeks a new challenge and the chance to win trophies.

“What a signing he would be, whoever signs him,” the former Spurs boss said on the Redknapp’s Big Night Out show (via HITC).

“If he went to Man United, for instance, you would fancy them next year to have a big chance of winning. He makes such a difference.”

“He can turn a team. Liverpool, Man United, Man City. Where would he go? One of them three.”

READ MORE: Liverpool to launch ‘Supporter’s Board’ to give fans a say in decisions

While a new forward is perceived to be something of a priority for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the summer window, it has to be considered highly unlikely that we’ll be a genuine competitor for the Englishman’s signature come the season end.

That’s not to say a signing of Kane’s calibre wouldn’t be welcomed at Anfield, however, considering the remaining length of the No.10’s contract at Tottenham, the fee the Londoners will likely charge for his services will no doubt be beyond what we’re willing to pay.

Given our history of spending, we don’t tend to supply hefty transfer fees unless there’s a dire need for a particular player to turn our fortunes – as was the case with the signing of Virgil van Dijk.

We’d be more than surprised if we didn’t bring in anyone, though probable targets would be more likely to encompass forwards either from lower-placed sides in Europe’s top five leagues, or from clubs outside that particular grouping.