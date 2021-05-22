Alex Ferguson claims he was ‘partly responsible’ for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool move

Alex Ferguson has claimed that he was “partly responsible” for Jurgen Klopp’s and Pep Guardiola’s moves to the Premier League.

The pair have both enjoyed a great amount of success with their respective clubs, winning the Premier League title, amongst other major trophies.

“Young managers. To my mind, the two exceptional managers are Klopp and Guardiola, without a doubt,” the Scot told the LadBible Youtube channel (via HITC).

“I’ve watched them working and I’ve actually been partly responsible for their next moves. Klopp met me in Switzerland and asked me for advice on a move to England and I said ‘pick your best team, pick a team with expectation’.

“The same with Guardiola, I met him in New York and I said keep in touch about what your next move is, and he moves to City, but those two are the exceptional managers.”

We can’t imagine that Manchester United fans will be particularly glad that their former manager’s advice saw both world-class coaches end up at rival sides.

It couldn’t have worked out better for us, of course, with the German having led us to a first league title in 30 years and a Champions League trophy, revitalising a Premier League outfit that had been toiling in midtable since Brendan Rodgers’ departure.

We can’t bear to think of a future without Klopp, an eventuality that is currently set to occur when the 53-year-old’s contract ends in 2024.

