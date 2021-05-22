Bundesliga journalist issues transfer update on reported interest in €100m Liverpool star

Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams has refuted claims that Borussia Dortmund are interested in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a tweet.

This runs counter to a recent report claiming that the German outfit had submitted a bid to the tune of €70m for the Senegalese’s services.

correct as always 👏🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

The former Southampton ace, valued at €100m (according to Transfermarkt), has fallen under the microscope alongside fellow forward Bobby Firmino for his recent performances, with his renowned goal threat having somewhat dropped this term.

There are suspicions among Liverpool journalists (and those not quite so close to the club) that we will have to sell one of our prestigious front-three if we want to finance a bid for one of Europe’s up-and-coming superstars.

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe and co. are certainly players we’d love to see dominate the European stage in a red shirt, the idea of trading one for one of our own star forwards doesn’t make as much sense as may seem on paper.

With Mo Salah, Mane, and Firmino all heading into their 30s, there’s an argument to be made that swapping them out (before their value drops) for a younger talent with a decade of football ahead of them, at least, makes financial as well as sporting sense.

However, you’re not necessarily guaranteeing that the player in question will adapt perfectly to the Premier League, nor the forward would add value beyond the man replaced.

Regardless, it’s not a set of circumstances we could see Jurgen Klopp willingly throwing his weight behind in support.

