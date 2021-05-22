€38m Liverpool star reportedly wants Atletico Madrid switch – AS

Liverpool star Naby Keita is reportedly seeking a switch to Atletico Madrid this summer.

This comes from AS (via the Metro), following the Guinean’s struggles to find minutes under Jurgen Klopp since a dismal outing against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April.

“However, while Diego Simeone’s side are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder, the report adds the La Liga leaders are not convinced he is the right option for them,” the publication claims. “Leicester City and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Keita in recent weeks.”

As the table stands, the Reds need three points from their final league clash of the season with Crystal Palace to put the pressure on fellow top four hopefuls Leicester City.

Keita, valued at €38m by Transfermarkt, is a constant source of frustration for Liverpool fans; clearly possessing an abundance of talent yet struggling to consistently deliver on the pitch and, to make matters worse, stay fit throughout a campaign.

With Gini Wijnaldum (arguably our most reliable option in the middle of the park) set to depart on a free this summer, we’re beginning to run out of players who can be consistently available in that position.

Taking into account the former RB Leipzig star’s contract, which is due to run for another two years, one might imagine the recruitment team are brewing over the possibility of cutting their losses with the player and bringing in two new faces in the midfield department.

We’d love nothing more than to see our No.8 finally flourish in Merseyside but as the seasons go by, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to mount a successful argument in the 26-year-old’s defence.

