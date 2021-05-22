‘Kylian Mbappe and his family have an agreement’ – French agent claims PSG star has agreed a move

Agent Bruno Satin has claimed that Kylian Mbappe has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Liverpool-linked forward has been embroiled in contract discussions with PSG for some time now, with it looking increasingly likely that the World Cup-winner could be set to seek pastures new.

“I also have some information, according to which Kylian Mbappé and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid,” the Frenchman told Canal+ (via the Mirror). “In principle, there would be an agreement on the part of the player, but we also need the agreement of Paris Saint-Germain.”

How exactly Zinedine Zidane’s side will be able to afford the likely astronomical fee for the striker’s services, given their own financial struggles courtesy of COVID-19, is another thing entirely of course.

There is the matter of Liverpool’s potential interest to consider also, however, with us being likely to require selling one of our own top forwards to fund a potential move for Mbappe, we’d have to cast doubt over such an eventuality occurring.

That being said, with the 22-year-old’s contract set to expire next summer, there is mounting on pressure on PSG to get a new contract sorted or risk having to part ways with the former Monaco man on the cheap in January.

