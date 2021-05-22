Klopp’s pre-match comments suggest Wijnaldum’s potential Liverpool exit not 100% guaranteed

Gini Wijnaldum is not 100% guaranteed to leave Liverpool on a free this summer, as suggested by manager Jurgen Klopp.

This comes from the Echo, with the 53-year-old admittedly conceding that such an eventuality lies within the realm of reality.

“On the playing staff we have a hugely important player who is out of contract with us,” the former Dortmund boss said.

“It is hard to write because you never say never and at the time of writing this, he has not confirmed his intentions for next season.

“But I must recognise him just in case this is his Anfield farewell.

“Gini Wijnaldum. An LFC legend now and forever. What this person – this wonderful, joyful, selfless person – has done for our team and club I cannot sum up in words in truth because my English is not good enough.”

The No.5 had been thought to be interested in being reunited with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman at La Liga giants Barcelona, though it would appear that a potential switch has been scuppered by the rise of talented starlet Ilaix Moriba.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans react to FIFA’s controversial World Cup study

It’s a slim slice of hope the German has provided supporters, with it being widely speculated that the midfielder could end up in the Bundesliga at Thiago Alcantara’s former side, Bayern Munich.

While there is a temptation amongst various sections of the fanbase – and certainly at large amongst neutrals – to overlook the contributions the 30-year-old has made to this Liverpool side, we cannot afford to underestimate the gap that will be left by his departure.

Replacing the Dutch international’s specific skillset is one thing, but finding a player that you can absolutely rely upon to last the entire season is another.

Much in the same fashion as our Premier League campaign, we’d love nothing more than to see a last-minute change of fortunes, with Gini agreeing to extend his Anfield stay.

Though, we’re prepared for what appears to be inevitable.

Harry Redknapp tips Liverpool to be in the running for surprise Premier League star