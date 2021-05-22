Liverpool fans react to FIFA’s controversial World Cup study

Liverpool fans have reacted rather negatively to Tancredi Palmeri’s update on FIFA’s proposed study to explore the possibility of shortening the World Cup wait to every two years.

The suggestion does prompt a number of questions, not least of all what will happen to the European Championships.

READ MORE: Alex Ferguson claims he was ‘partly responsible’ for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool move

The fact that the organisation would attempt such a manoeuvre so soon after the backlash suffered against plans to form a European Super League is baffling, to say the least.

In the modern football landscape with all the insights that sports science offers, it’s difficult to understand how governing bodies could think about putting even more pressure on footballers.

Given that managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have said that players are already feeling the strain of the current football calendar, introducing a World Cup every two years would hardly help matters.

It seems yet another decision that will be entirely fuelled by financial considerations, though hopefully one that won’t come to fruition, provided there is enough opposition.

You can see a range of reactions to the news below:

Funny those didn’t want a super league and now ruining the World Cup just for more money — Bobby Portman 🇵🇸 (@Poortje3) May 21, 2021

And yet the ESL was pure greed and wrong for football — Paul Harvey (@harvs1303) May 21, 2021

More money spinning. Hell no!! — alphaB3ta (@alphaB3ta) May 21, 2021

FIFA are not better then the people who created the Super League. Acted like they were victims when all they care about is squeezing the most money they can just like those greedy owners. — Filip (@_KingFilip_) May 21, 2021

2 years makes it not special anymore, needs to be a long gap to make it what it is — isaclfc🔴 (@isaclfc) May 21, 2021