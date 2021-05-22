Liverpool handed a potentially huge injury boost as key star could be set for final showdown return – The Athletic

Liverpool could benefit from the potential early return of Diogo Jota from injury, as reported by The Athletic.

The Portuguese forward had initially been expected to not be available for the Reds’ remaining league games, though it would appear that things have since changed.

“Jota injured his foot during Liverpool’s win away at Manchester United earlier this month,” the publication stated. “He was expected to be out for the rest of the season but Jota’s injury was diagnosed again and it emerged he could yet play.”

The former Wolves star started life in Merseyside brightly, registering five league goals in his first nine Premier League appearances before succumbing to injury against Midtjylland in the Champions League group stages.

Needing three points to have a shot at Champions League qualification, having the nine-goal star available for selection would be a welcome boost on top of the fans’ return to the stands.

That’s not to discount the recent return to form of Bobby Firmino, nor the prowess of our remaining forwards, as we hope to finish the season in style.

While our No.20 hasn’t been able to hit the numbers many of us expected him to – mainly due to injury – it would be great to see him break into double figures if he is available in time for the meeting with Crystal Palace.

