Liverpool reportedly interested in taking €50m World Cup-winning attacker off cash-strapped Barcelona’s hands – El Gol Digital

Liverpool are reportedly interested in purchasing Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann for €50m, according to El Gol Digital.

The Catalan giants could very well be tempted into parting ways with the former Atletico Madrid star in light of their own financial struggles this term.

COVID-19 has seen European outfits struggle to function, particularly without the crowds the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid rely upon for a significant portion of their income.

The forward has registered a modest 12 goals and seven assists in 35 La Liga appearances, though a fee of €50m for a 30-year-old forward does not seem the kind of business we would be inclined to partake in.

With our own front-line containing players heading toward that downward turn, as far as general performance is concerned, the goal for the recruitment team will be to bring in a new face, of a similar age group to the likes of Diogo Jota, who can grow with the squad.

While we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp could get the best out of the World Cup-winner, it’s a signing that would be extremely out of character for us – not to mention ill-suiting our more long-term transfer model.

