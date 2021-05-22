Many Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing after Ozan Kabak’s update

A number of Liverpool fans have called for the club to extend Ozan Kabak’s stay in Merseyside, after the defender confirmed his interest in remaining with the side.

Jurgen Klopp has remained coy over the Turkey international’s future, explaining that any discussions regarding a potential permanent stay for the defender will take place once the curtain is drawn on the Premier League season.

The 21-year-old was initially signed on a half-season loan in the winter window in response to the side’s accumulating injury crisis in the backline, with the likes of Fabinho and Joel Matip joining starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines.

Considering how the likes of Manchester United (Harry Maguire) and Manchester City (Aymeric Laporte) have previously faltered without one key star in recent times, it’s truly remarkable that we remain in contention for a top four finish despite our injury misfortunes.

While the timing of Kabak’s injury is somewhat poor, we can’t discount the fact that he has been a positive performer, for the most part, under Klopp this season.

It’s easy to forget that the on-loan Schalke centre-half has had to adapt to a new league mid-season, which is a notable challenge in of itself, not to mention to a new squad and style of play.

He’s not been a world-beater, though at 21 years of age, we shouldn’t expect him to be; nonetheless, there’s a lot of potential there that Michael Edwards and co. may deem worth exploring as many Liverpool fans certainly feel is the case.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

I really hope he stays, would be an amazing Matip replacement — Chris (@AverySmugleaf) May 21, 2021

Would prefer it if he stays as he is better than Nat and Rhys plus the lad has more to give i.e. bags of potential and with VVD coming back It would be better for him. Imo — Ibrar Ali (@IbrarAli86) May 21, 2021

VVD, Gomez, Konate, Kabak, Matip, Phillips. Our defensive options would be lit. — Rubin 🇵🇸 (@RobintheRed598) May 22, 2021

I'd keep him, unless we're goin out spending huge money on another defender why not..? I'm not gone on Gomez tbh, matip is a sick note too, he actually hasn't looked that bad, also buying dirt from the German league is bollocks..why not snatch one of Bunleys centre backs? — mnoneill (@mnoneill1) May 21, 2021

He partners VVD next season ..Gomez and Matip will be injured … — cAs (@cas6688) May 21, 2021

Really hope he stay, get him in, Konaté… Our defence would be set for a couple years. — LFCFAN (@AddybYNWA) May 21, 2021

