‘They don’t win the league’ – Klopp makes Manchester City title claim

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Manchester City would not have won the Premier League if they had suffered Liverpool’s injury crisis this year.

The Reds have been without starting centre-half duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for much of the season, with backup centre-halves Joel Matip, Fabinho, and Ozan Kabak all ruled out at various stages of the campaign.

“It is how I said before this year, with the amount of injuries we have had, it was not the year to become champions. No chance. For nobody,” the German told reporters at his pre-match presser (via the Evening Standard).

“As good as they are, if City have their three centre-halves out, no, they don’t win the league.

“Three centre-halves of United, no.”

The club currently sit in the top four spots for the first time in three months, needing a win against Crystal Palace on Sunday to boost their chances of Champions League qualification.

READ MORE: ‘Kylian Mbappe and his family have an agreement’ – French agent claims PSG star has agreed a move

In fairness to Klopp, it’s difficult to see how any of the likes of the Citizens or Manchester United would have survived under the same conditions we’ve been subjected to this term.

Given how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are flagging of late without key man Harry Maguire – not to forget the fuss City made over losing Aymeric Laporte last season – it’s clear that neither side would have coped well with our list of injuries.

Moving forward into the next campaign, hopefully with Champions League football to our name, we’d imagine that the chances of such an injury crisis being inflicted on us again would have to be somewhat slim.

Harry Redknapp tips Liverpool to be in the running for surprise Premier League star