‘They shouldn’t even be in the race’ – Paul Merson makes laughable top four Liverpool claim

Paul Merson has taken fire at Liverpool with his latest claim, stating that fellow rivals Leicester City and Chelsea deserve to make the top four spots over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

This comes from the 53-year-old’s column for the Daily Star, with the Reds set to play their final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, being three points away from potentially securing Champions League qualification.

“Chelsea and Leicester deserve to finish in the top four in my opinion – not Liverpool,” the former Arsenal midfielder said.

“And I still think there could be a big twist coming on the final day because I don’t think all three clubs are going to win.

“Liverpool have under-performed horribly this season. They’ve turned it on at the right time, but they shouldn’t even be in the race here.

“Chelsea and Leicester have had great seasons. If Leicester miss out after what happened last year the disappointment will be so bad.”

It’s a bold claim from Merson, particularly given that Chelsea have only really found form since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel to the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

While Liverpool have perhaps been a little more inconsistent when compared with the likes of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, it’s impossible to ignore the impact our injury crisis has had on our campaign.

Take either side’s best four centre-halves out of contention since the turn of the year and we at the EOTK would highly doubt that our fellow top four hopefuls would have coped anywhere near as well as we have.

