(Video) Klopp issues an update on Ozan Kabak’s Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp has refused to reveal the nature of any decision made over Ozan Kabak’s Liverpool future, confirming that the club plans to have a discussion with the centre-half after the final game of the season.

The German waxed lyrical over the on-loan Schalke star, praising the player’s performances in his short spell at Anfield.

With Ibrahima Konate looking a likely transfer, according to various reports, some doubt has been cast over the likelihood of the club pursuing a second defensive option in the Turkey international.

There’s certainly an argument to be made for the transfer to occur, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned, not least of all focusing on the 21-year-old’s option-to-buy of £18m and the relative unreliability of Joel Matip’s fitness levels.

It would certainly make sense to bolster our defensive options in light of how our current campaign suffered as a result of defensive injuries.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"Ozan was absolutely incredible – did a great job… Incredible experience already." Jurgen Klopp offers an update on Ozan Kabak and his #LFC future 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qu88OTnvpU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 22, 2021