‘Could this squad be improved? Yes’ – Jurgen Klopp hints at Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool will enjoy some activity within the upcoming transfer window.

The 53-year-old is reportedly particularly interested in acquiring a new forward in the summer, with the need for fresh impetus up top being highlighted by the poor form overall from Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane this term.

“Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window for sure we will not use as any kind of excuse,” the former Dortmund boss was quoted as saying by TEAMtalk.

“When there was money we spent it, when there was no money we didn’t spend it. I am very happy with my squad.

“Could this squad be improved? Yes. Like each squad could. Is that affordable? I don’t know. Is it necessary? I don’t know in this moment.

“Whatever other clubs are doing will not influence our business. We will have to make decisions in and out, it’s normal in the summer.”

That being said, there was also the implication that the most important thing to come out of the summer and the pre-season period (and, of course, beyond) isn’t the arrival of signings but improvements in the team itself.

“We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season. But we want to be the team again who no-one wants to play against because we are that good and I think that is possible.

“I really think my responsibility is to improve the team without signings as well.

“We have players of the best age and we have youth and that’s my main focus at the moment. The rest we have to see.”

Such comments will be undoubtedly over analysed to suggest that no new signings will grace the Anfield turf next term, however, it’s far from implying as much.

Klopp is a genuine believer in using the squad where possible to find a solution – if it doesn’t exist, the transfer market is always there to dip into, as the German has previously.

We know Ibrahima Konate is likely to make the switch come the season end, and with Gini Wijnaldum heading out of the door, we’d be very surprised if no further new faces were brought in.

