‘It is easy to see where we would be without Mo’s goals’ – Klopp comes to Salah’s defence over single-mindedness in front of goal

Jurgen Klopp has come to the defence of Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season, Mo Salah, over his perceived greediness in front of goal, as reported by the Daily Express.

The Egyptian is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League alongside Tottenham’s Harry Kane, with a game left for both players to state their claim on the golden boot.

“It is easy to see where we would be without Mo’s goals,” the German told reporters at his pre-match presser.

“But that is also true for the other teams without their top scorer’s goals.

“I am not surprised at all, to be honest.

“We know the team helps him a lot but Mo carries a lot as well.”

The argument that the former Roma star is too selfish in the final third is a truly tired one.

Have there been instances where the 28-year-old has had an opportunity to lay the ball on to a teammate in a more advantages scoring position? Yes, of course.

The best forwards in the world do sometimes make the wrong decision but its that ruthless eye for goal that still separates them from the crowd.

When we’ve looked desperate at time this season, hurting from the injuries that have piled on top of eachother, the No.11’s goals have kept us alive and at least within touching distance of European football.

Salah is one of the few players that criticism shouldn’t stick to based off of this campaign.

