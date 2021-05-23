(Video) Liverpool star Diogo Jota jokes about his Football Manager rating: ‘It’s wrong! I deserve more’

Diogo Jota joked that he deserved a higher pace rating in Football Manager 2021 than he was given.

The Portuguese forward has been scintillating when called upon this season, with his impressive start to life in a red shirt – five goals in his first nine Premier League games – frustratingly curtailed by injury.

With recent reports having emerged suggesting that the former Wolves star could be available for this afternoon’s pivotal clash with Crystal Palace, however, it could be a massive boost to our chances of achieving Champions League qualification.

We’re hopeful that the 24-year-old can put his injury woes behind him ahead of the next campaign – one in which we hope will be far less aggravating than the one we’ll be leaving behind.

