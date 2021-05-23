Liverpool’s top four hopes could be handed a huge boost due to Chelsea v Leicester player scuffle

Liverpool could be handed a late boost in their fight for Champions League qualification, with it being suggested that Chelsea could be deducted points following a scuffle between players in the side’s league victory over Leicester earlier in the week.

This report comes from LeicestershireLive, with the publication noting that the London outfit’s disciplinary record, in particular, could lead to damaging consequences.

“Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players after tempers flared towards the end of the 2-1 victory for Thomas Tuchel’s men on Tuesday night when players and coaching staff got involved in an angry exchange on the touchline following Ricardo Pereira’s challenge on Ben Chilwell,” Andy Turner wrote.

“The Mirror reports that ‘the Blues are in the dock for the SEVENTH time in seven years,’ and says the London club’s record is so poor that they were warned in July 2016 that they faced a points deduction after appealing against a £375,000 fine levied against them for their part in a mass bust-up during a game with Tottenham two months earlier.

“Since then, they have been charged twice more with failing to control their players, but escaped with fines and warnings about their future conduct. A former FA employee, with knowledge of the disciplinary process, said: ‘It seems there’s an issue within the club’.”

In all likelihood, the FA will probably talk a big game about punishing Thomas Tuchel’s men before letting them off with a fine.

At this stage of the season, we can’t really see the governing body throwing such a curveball at our fellow top four rivals, as much as it would provide some relief on our part with regard to our own hopes of qualifying for Europe’s premier competition.

We’ll need a win today, and preferably a strong one, to put the pressure on Leicester and hopefully cement our claim on a top four spot.

